Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group pays a courtesy call on DPM and Min. of Tourism, Investments and Aviation

Chairman and CEO of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper, June 12, 2024 in the Inagua Room, Baha Mar Resort, where the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) 31st Annual Meetings (AAM2024) are taking place June 12-14. Also present was Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey. The Dangote Group is a Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate with headquarters in Lagos.

From: Bahamas Information Services

