Alaska Airlines, “Cleared For Takeoff”

Alaska Airlines experienced two significant milestones this past week, ahead of its proposed historic inaugural nonstop flights from Los Angeles and Seattle to Nassau, this December.

According to Bahamas’ Director of Aviation, Dr. Kenneth Romer, “We are pleased that The Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas (CAA-B) approved the application for an Air Transport License by Alaska Airlines for commercial air operations to/from The Bahamas, pursuant to Section 15 of the Civil Aviation Act of 2021.”

This approval paves the way for the airline to officially operate and intensify promotions around their new scheduled flights from The West Coast, a major market targeted by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation and industry stakeholders.

Additionally, last week Bahamasair and Alaska Airlines successfully completed the live integration of their respective booking platforms, enabling transactions between the airlines through linking reservation inventory through their computer-based networks.

“We are particularly proud of the live integration and the further strengthening of the interline relationship between Bahamasair and Alaska Airlines. It not only marks the progress our national flag carrier is making in terms of its international competitiveness, but interlining with other legacy carriers facilitates a greater ease of travel for international passengers to all the islands of the Bahamas being serviced byBahamasair”, said Romer.

The airline will serve the popular Nassau/PI leisure destination from both Los Angeles and Seattle, using Boeing 737 aircrafts, beginning December 15, 2023 through April 9, 2024. Service from Los Angeles will operate four times a week, while flights from Seattle will operate three times a week. Alaska will be the only airline operating in both markets.