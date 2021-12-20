Air Canada Welcomed Back to Exuma

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)



EXUMA, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation celebrated Air Canada’s resumption of service to Exuma on Sunday afternoon, December 19, 2021 after a year of suspension. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) the Hon. Chester Cooper, Senator Randy Rolle, MOTIA Permanent Secretary Reginald Saunders, Deputy Director General Latia Duncombe, Executive Director Dr. Kenneth Romer and the ministry’s Exuma team welcomed the flight from Toronto, along with other officials. It was a full flight into Exuma International Airport: photos show the welcome event. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)

