Aidonia Announces New Music, Shares Birthday Tributes To Late Son King Khalif

Aidonia has announced that he is set to release new music after taking a break to deal with the death of his son, Khalif.

Earlier this week, the artist remained in a somber mood as he shared the name of a new song called “Faith,” set to be released. “FAITH. SOON. OCCUPIED MIND,” the artist captured what looked like artwork for the track. The artwork featured a silhouette of Aidonia, who stood sideways with his hands clasped in prayer.

The artist and his wife, Kimberly Megan, have been mourning the loss of their son Khalif who died last month after a long battle with cancer. He would have been 10 years old on Tuesday. Both his mother and father have shared touching messages on Instagram to celebrate his birthday.

“Happy Birthday Papa Daddy Missing You ! LOVE YOU KAKL,” Aidonia captioned a photo of Khaled when he was a toddler.

He also shared a video of Khaled during one of his past birthdays. The young man is seen going to the river in another video while his father and family members walk with foodstuff to cook by the river. The young man seemed to enjoy the river and water as his father shared another video of them having fun on a giant waterslide.

In a separate post on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Aidonia shared footage from the same river where he had a drink and a smoke. Aidonia also shared a new tattoo of his son’s birthday on his face.

“25.13.13,” the tattoo read with details about the time he was born. “12:16 pm 7 lbs 6oz.”

Kimberly Megan also shared a post on Khalif’s birthday as she broke her silence for the first time since her son died.

“Dec 3, 2022, my whole world came crashing down [heartbroken emoji]. I love you, I don’t know how to be ok. Life doesn’t even make sense anymore,” she wrote.

Khalif was Aidonia and Kimberly’s only child. The young man had adored his mother. Kimberly, an ardent influencer and entrepreneur, has been notably absent from social media over the last two years.

On New Year’s Day, Aidonia interrupted his Sandz Festival performance to show his love and respect for Kimberly Megan, who he said put herself in the backseat as she took care of their son even when he was not around.