Agricultural Think Tank To Help Boost Industry

In an effort to increase capacity for youth and rural farmers in The Bahamas, Jerad Darville, a member of Caricom’s Youth Advisory Body for Agriculture, along with Shomekhan Cargill, an Agricultural prodigy, gathered at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) for its first think tank.

The goal is to strengthen Supply Chain Management in agriculture throughout The Bahamas. D’Arcy Rahming (Arawak X) Philip Smith (ADO) were also invited as members of the think tank in a continued effort to strengthen the partnerships between the financial and agricultural sectors.