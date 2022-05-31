Agatha downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in southern Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Hurricane Agatha made landfall in southern Mexico Monday afternoon, just west of Puerto Angel, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Agatha had rapidly intensified in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was nearing major hurricane status as it approached the southern Mexican coast Sunday night.

The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, Agatha made landfall as a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph.

A hurricane warning continues from Salina Cruz to Lagunas de Chacahua. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Salina Cruz eastward to Boca de Pijijiapan and Lagunas de Chacahua westward to Punta Maldonado.

Agatha will continue to produce strong winds, dangerous storm surge and flooding rains as it moves slowly inland over the next 24 hours.

