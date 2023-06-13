AG Update On Citizenship Applications

·1 min read
Home
Local News
AG Update On Citizenship Applications
The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News
Attorney General Sen. Hon. Ryan Pinder spoke to members of the media commenting on pending applications for citizenship subsequent to the Privy Council’s ruling which upheld an earlier ruling by Chief Justice Ian Winder that children born to single Bahamian fathers and foreign mothers being entitled to citizenship at birth. Pinder said, “we’ve drafted and […]

 