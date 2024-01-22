AG Addresses Min. of Legal Affairs ‘Jumpstart 2024’ Symposium for Staff Members

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senator the Hon. L. Ryan Pinder, speaks during his ministry’s ‘Jumpstart 2024’ Symposium held at Baha Mar Convention Center on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Under the theme, ‘Go Farther Faster,’ the event was held exclusively for the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Legal Affairs. Featured speakers included: Gowon Bowe, Group Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank & Trust International Ltd.; Dr. Jacqui Bend, Managing Director, CIBC FirstCaribbean (Bahamas) Ltd.; and Herbert Cash, Chief Financial Officer, Kanoo Pays.

