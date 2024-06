The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The third annual AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum ACTIF 2024], part of the Afreximbank Annual meeting, will take place at the Bahamar Convention Centre from June 12 th to 15 th . Featuring African and global investments, deals from across the diaspora and Caribbean-focused business matters, you don’t want to miss this event!

To register, go to AAM2024 DOT EVENTS.