AFREXIMBANK Conference Starts Tomorrow

The 2024 meetings of the AFREXIMBANK are set to begin in the capital at the Baha Mar Resort on Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer of the bank’s Caribbean arm, Okechukwu Ihejirika gave a preview of what to expect at the two day event.

Ihejirika said the Bahamas meeting is a moment in the history of the Africa and Caribbean relationship. “What we are made to believe is its actually a very distant relationship, distant journey to come is actually something that’s shorter. And that’s what we’re trying to prove by bringing this number of people, who have signed up, to come and be part of this event.”

The Caribbean Chief Executive said that upward to 4,000 people are expected to attend the event. He said, “that means people have bought into this whole idea of enhancing Africa and the Caribbean relationship and its bearing fruit.”

The AFREXIMBANK conference end on Friday June 14th.