AFREXIM Conference Opens

The 2024 African Export Import Bank Conference began in the capital on Wednesday with an address from the Governor of the Central Bank, John Rolle.

Rolle told attendees, “the agenda for the next three days is pact with opportunities to learn, share and network. I therefore wish you all a productive and successful annual meetings.”

Also speaking on Wednesday was Executive Director of the International Trade Center, Dr. Pamela Coke-Hamilton who called for increased trade between Africa and the Caribbean. She said, “if a region as small as the Caribbean can negotiate a reciprocal free trade agreement with Europe then why shouldn’t we be able to do one with Africa.”

The conference gives the opportunity for local businesses to obtain funding from international sources. Chairman of the Bahamas Development Bank, Sen. Hon. Quinton Lightbourne said, “we’ve been working with this for quite sometime with the African Development Bank with the office in Barbados as well trying to ensure and facilitate such as conference like this, pretty much in The Bahamas, and were looking from a global perspective in terms of facilitating business ventures, trade and finance.”

The AFREXIMBANK conference ends on Friday, June 14th.