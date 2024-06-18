AFREXIM Conference Dubbed A Success

Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley was in The Bahamas last week to attend the African Export Import Bank Conference.

While speaking with members of the media, Mottley spoke about how the AFREXIM Bank has assisted Caribbean countries. “Deep in the middle of COVID when we talked about African medical supplies platform when I was chairing CARICOM and I brought CARICOM to the table to work with the African union. The African EXIM bank was critical in terms of underwriting the purchases of the therapeutics, the equipment and the vaccines for those who wanted to use that procurement platform,” Mottley said.

The Barbadian Prime Minister also said, “while we’re seeing the movement at the institutional level. We’re seeing it grow now at the level of businessmen and financiers. I want to see it at the level of ordinary people and that’s where the issue of transport, access to transport comes in.”

The AFREXIM Bank Conference was held in the capital from June 12th to June 14th.