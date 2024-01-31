Additional locally-made products to be sold through Milo Butler & Sons Ltd.

l-r: Tonjia Burrows (AGM – Food Processing Dept. – BAIC), Cyntiche Taylor (Caribbean Cheer – Owner), Allan Butler (CEO – Milo Butler & Sons Ltd.); Leroy Major (Executive Chairman — BAIC), Melita Carey (Quoise Wines – Owner); and Troy Sampson (General Manager BAIC). (BIS Photos/Patrice Johnson)

The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) signed a second contract with Milo Butler & Sons Ltd. to sell two additional locally-made products via their distribution outlets. A signing ceremony marking the occasion was held at BAIC headquarters on Old Trail Road on Tuesday, 30th January.

The first product is a dishwashing liquid produced by Cyntiche Taylor (Caribbean Cheer;) and the second product comprises a variety of wines produced by Melita Carey (Quoise Wines).

The wines are made utilizing Bahamian staples including seagrapes, passion fruit, ginger and fever grass.

Executive Chairman of BAIC, Leroy Major, said that the corporation will continue in its quest to support producers of locally-made products. President of Milo Butler & Sons Ltd., Allan Butler noted that in bringing products to the market at a reasonable price, given the need to import raw materials — his company tries to employ innovative ways to ensure that locally made products are competitively priced to respond to consumer demands.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: