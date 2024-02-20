Access Denied: Tensions Rise Over Bimini Bay Gate Restrictions

The Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, the Hon. Kingsley Smith is addressing the issue of access being denied to vehicles except golf carts by the Bimini Bay Homeowners Association.

On Friday February 16th, local physician, Dr. Karlton Rolle was denied access. He said, “it’s very frustrating because after working for eight hours I would just like to go home change my clothes, take a shower but sometimes they have us waiting out here half hour because either the owner wouldn’t answer his phone or they just keep saying one thing, don’t let any cars back. I’m the only doctor on the island at the time and honestly if there’s an emergency and I have to park my car somewhere far away or even wait for the security guards to pick me up to get to my car to go to the clinic that person could very well lose their life.”

According to sources the homeowners association contends that they have the legal right to regulate traffic and parking on common roads and properties including denying access to vehicles.

The Hon. Kingsley Smith commented on the situation stating about the homeowners association, “they are not legally and morally bond to so, right. You want to restrict the vehicles when on property by some of the homeowners they have not only golf carts but now they have more of a ATV type vehicle, which is must bigger and stronger than golf carts. And when you measure those with the type of vehicles the government owns especially the Kia Souls and the police has the Nissan Versa. Those Polaris are bigger than those carts. So the question is why now.”

The government has promised to have the situation rectified.