ABEC Chairman John Jarvis Leads Tributes To National Stalwart Ivor Ford

ABEC’s Chairman, John Jarvis

“Ivor Ford Was A Giant” – ABEC Chairman John Jarvis Leads Tributes To National Stalwart

Tributes have poured in for Ivor Forde, who has died at the age of 78.

The stalwart in several areas of national life, including culture and the arts, died at a nursing home Friday afternoon.

He had recently been discharged from hospital. Ford had been a member of the Boundaries Commission up until the point of his death.

Among those leading the tributes is chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission, John Jarvis, who called Ford “my real brethren” and “more than my best friend.” Jarvis also hailed Ford as a “phenomenal guy who was very much under-rated.”

Ford is remembered for his pioneering role in several areas of culture.

He played an integral role in ‘Brothers from across the Waters’, the first album for Ambassador Rupert ‘Baba’ Blaize, as well as Calypso Joe’s first album.

He is also being hailed as an instrumental figure in the first recording of the Combined School Choir at the Methodist Church in the 1970s, in addition to his part in the development and evolution of the Youth Rally and Festival of Choirs.

He had been a stenographer at the High Court and also served as Assistant General Secretary of the Progressive Labour Movement, PLM.

In his later years, Ford had been immersed in the establishment of the Lavongel Foundation, which was seeking to crystalize key junctures in the nation’s development for succeeding generations.

