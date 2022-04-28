A$AP Rocky Shooting Case: Multiple Guns Seized At Rappers Home

A$AP Rocky had a arsenal of firearms at his Los Angeles home when police searched the property.

The police have seized several guns from A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home following his arrest last week. The rapper is being investigated for his role in a 2021 shooting incident where the alleged victim claims that Rocky and two other individuals shot at him several times during an argument. The victim said that a bullet “grazed his left hand” during the melee.

According to a report from TMZ, the guns were taken by police during the search of his property last week. Rocky had just arrived at LAX via a private jet from Barbados with his pregnant partner, Rihanna, at the time when cops used a battering ram to enter the home.

The publication on Tuesday reported that sources from the Los Angeles Police Department plan to run ballistic tests on the guns, which might help to assist in laying charges against the rapper. He is accused of firing a gun after a victim in November 2021 after an altercation. Previous reports suggested that two persons were also present.

Sources also said that the police will run extensive background checks on the guns to find out if any are stolen or belong to any other person than Rocky.

A$AP Rocky was taken into custody while at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, April 20, after coming off a private jet from Barbados.

A search warrant was served on the rapper after he was arrested as they had already gained entry to the property and were seen leaving with “a box of potential evidence”. It’s unclear if the guns were part of that box taken by police.

In the meantime, questions have been raised about the actions of the police in executing the warrant while the rapper was not at home. However, according to TMZ, it seems that the police made a deliberate decision not to give notice to Rocky or his team so they can get any evidence if present.

A$AP Rocky has been out on bail, which was set at $550,000, but he has not been officially charged for any offenses as yet.

In the meantime, the rapper has been seen out and about with Rihanna, with whom he is expecting his first child.