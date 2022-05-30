A$AP Rocky Says He Wants To Raise His & Rihanna’s Son to Be ‘Open-Minded’

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are yet to give the world a glimpse of their little prince, who was born on May 13, but new daddy Rocky is sharing his thoughts on parenting with Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna must no doubt be in bliss with their little one, and it seems that Rocky wants to have more children with Rihanna as he speaks of the type of household he will be fostering her.

In a new interview with Dazed magazine, the Harlem rapper says his goal is to raise “open-minded children.”

“I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate,” the rapper, 33, was quoted by Dazed in an interview shared on Monday. “And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

“Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”

The rapper’s comments come amid speculation that there are plans by them both to move to Barbados to raise their child away from the United States for many reasons, including the apparent racism African-Americans continue to face.

Both Rihanna and Rocky possess Bajan heritage, and Rihanna, in particular, has maintained close ties with her homeland as she ensures that the proceeds of her fame also benefit the small island republic.

The rumors have not been confirmed publicly by either of the two, but the speculation has been pervasive.

In the interview, Rocky also admitted that he had previously shared “homophobic” thoughts in a 2011 interview with Pitchfork but recalls his position as wrong.

He also recalled that his feelings were “so immature.”

In a later interview, he appeared to call out anyone who uses gay slurs to excite hip-hop fans. Rocky points out that folks think everybody in hip-hop is small-minded, but that is far from the case while lamenting that several rappers don’t even use homophobic slurs in any of their raps.

As for Rihanna, her businesses and foundation have continued to support LGBTQ communities through funding and other support, which shows us where she stands on the issue.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for years but things got serious between the two during the pandemic when they started spending a lot of time together. Since then, the couple has been inseparable.

Rocky, who is also of Bajan descent, and Rihanna, who was born and raised in Barbados, recently welcomed a baby boy, the first child for both of them.