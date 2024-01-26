A LOOK AT BAHAMIAN POLITICS IN 2024

The Progressive Liberal Party is currently governing our archipelago and will continue to do so for the next two years, straight into General Elections.

The PLP might very well come out of those elections victorious, as well as the Free National Movement might create an upset tossing Michael Pintard into the Office of the Prime Minister and changing the political landscape for another five years.

For the most part, it appears that the PLP is doing a good job. The only complaints I’ve heard are about the constant travel of Cabinet Ministers. However, I think the PLP has always had international relations as a priority. So did former FNM prime minister, Hubert Ingraham.

The PLP held its national convention in November of last year and obtaining the position of Chairman was the hot race. The incumbent, Fred Mitchell, came out victorious, but it was not exactly smooth sailing. I was a little taken back at the fact that Mitchell was publicly endorsed by the prime minister and party leader, yet some pushed the issue with Robyn Lynes. Were they trying to test party leadership or what was the message they were trying to send?

In the end, the party leader’s desire for Mitchell to return as leader came to fruition. Although Mitchell came out victorious, he seemed disheveled by the “ordeal”. But, once again I give kudos to the PLP for keeping its business under wraps like Beyoncé and Jay-z.

When it comes to the Coalition for Independents, I don’t take that party nor its leader seriously. I feel the same way about him as I feel about Donald Trump. How can a man embattled in litigation, and what some would call “shady behavior”, possibly think that people are so gullible they would cast a vote because they are swallowed up by slick talk? The masses will not fall for this, so don’t look for that party to be elected to office any time soon.

The scary thing is that Bain is securing himself a following of a gullible few. I watch his supporters and some of them are seemingly intelligent people. Sadly, I judge those people negatively as I am never going to wrap my head around anyone following Lincoln Bain. His track record is not without blemish.

The FNM is trying to get itself together after the court-quieting of leadership nemesis Richard Johnson. It’s refreshing to hear leaders of Her Majesty’s Official Opposition addressing issues in and outside of Parliament without some annoying negative clap back voice note or grandstanding coming from its members who have gone rogue.

Some FNM supporters say that former Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, is the employer and puppet master of Richard Johnson and his posse, but please note how Minnis keeps himself far away from the posse’s antics. I would feel jilted if I was not supported openly by my “backer”, but that’s their business.

Minnis emulates Donald Trump, and like him is trying to make a comeback in politics. I am of the opinion that both men have no clue how much they are not liked by the public – Minnis more so than Trump. Some even regarded Minnis as a tyrant while he enjoyed his role as “Competent Authority”.

SIDEBAR: I vividly remember Minnis as prime minister shouting at reporter Kyle Walkine in front of the press core on the steps of the Churchill Building saying he would never speak to him again. This coming from a sitting prime minister towards a member of the press was totally unacceptable, but then again Minnis showed extreme disgust for members of the press for years; insulting and disrespecting them or going for long periods without addressing them on anything.

Minnis is now courting the press that he hated and mistreated while in office, sending personal packages of star fruit from his yard to their respective media houses and God knows what else. I am a member of the press whose memory is in no way short. Needless to say, I’ve never been sent any star fruit and never will be.

Members of the prestigious Fourth Estate should never sell themselves to any politician, but instead keep their hands and noses clean in order to publish or broadcast the unadulterated truth. Star fruit doesn’t even taste that good.

END SIDEBAR: What I want to know is, given the tumultuous relationship it has with Minnis, will FNM leadership, using every ounce of testicular fortitude it can muster, refuse to ratify Minnis as the candidate for Killarney. There are many FNM supporters who watch with eagle eyes, waiting to see what moves are going to be made by leaders of the FNM on this matter.

Pintard, Dr. Duane Sands and Shanendon Cartwright’s feet must all be held to the fire on this matter because if Minnis is accused of wreaking havoc in the FNM organization for years, refusing to stand down as leader and launching the impish behavior of his minions, then why should he be repaid by ratifying him as a candidate?

I’ve said before, no one wants to support a party in turmoil nor one that has the shadow of a former leader who refuses to stand down, looming. I think the FNM should shed themselves of Minnis and become an even more viable force in the upcoming elections. Stop talking about Minnis in silos and come together as one force and send him back to the world of gynecology, then regroup.

Former FNM state minister, Branville McCartney should not have left politics as he had a lot to offer. He left the FNM and formed the Democratic National Alliance and then bowed out just when the party was gaining traction.

Is it too late for McCartney to make a return and what party would he make his return to – DNA or FNM? Former FNM Chairman, Carl Culmer tried, some years back, to re-introduce McCartney to the FNM, but apparently Minnis and his crew gave him the cold shoulder.

The question is, in two years, will the masses “Ride the Wave With Brave” or “Be On Guard With Pintard”? Yes, this between the FNM and the PLP like it has always been between the World Famous Valley Boys and the Shell Saxon Superstars. I will say this though, always go with the party that looks out for the comfort of its citizens when in power. Well that’s how I see it, anyway.

