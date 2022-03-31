A Japanese ‘killing stone,’ said to contain an evil 9-tailed fox spirit, has split in two

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)An evil fox spirit is on the loose after breaking free from her rock prison — that is, if you believe in Japanese mythology.

A Sessho-seki, or “killing stone,” was found cracked in half this month in Nikko National Park, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Tokyo.

No one knows exactly what caused the stone to crack, but the cold winter months could have contributed to the cracking, said Nick Kapur, an associate professor of history at Rutgers University in Camden, New Jersey.

The killing stone remained in one piece for nearly 900 years before splitting open earlier this month.

Each winter, water could have seeped into the crack, frozen, then expanded, he said. However, many look for guidance from the myth, he added.

There are multiple versions of the legend, but it was believed Tamamo-no-Mae, a nine-tailed fox spirit, lay trapped in the rock for nearly 900 years.

