A Bahamian breaks the Guinness Record

A Bahamian diver and photographer breaks the Guinness Record for the deepest underwater modelling photoshoot!

On December 5, 2023, Pia Oyarzun (Photographer), Stephen Nixon (Captain and Safety Diver), both Bahamian and from the dive charter company Made in Water, along with Kim Bruneau (a model from Canada) and Eduardo Pantoja (Trained Witness from Australia) broke the Guinness World Record for the deepest underwater photo shoot.

Pia moved from Chile to the Bahamas 10 years ago where her passion for the ocean grew tremendously. She started her charter company and as master instructor, decided to take on underwater photography.

She met Kim 2 years ago and they began creating underwater. Kim’s experience as a model and a diver proved helpful and the pair became good friends.

When they saw the Guinness World Record, they decided it was time for the pair to shine and to do it in the most beautiful place in the world, right here in Nassau.

Beneath the wreck of the Sea Trader in Nassau, Bahamas.

Depth reached: 40 meters (130 feet)

Everything was filmed and a good part of the preparation and making of can be found on the Instagram page of @kimbruneau

More Photo Highlights Below: