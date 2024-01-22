8th Annual Cycling Event Eclipses $500K in Fundraising for Exuma Causes  



Credit: Joe Gorecki The 2024 Tour de Turquoise, the 8th annual, was a community effort, featuring members of the Exuma cycling club, the hospital, the police, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and donors from local residents, Canada and the United States.Credit: Joe Gorecki

The Tour de Turquoise, the charity cycling event that raises funds for vital causes in Exuma while boosting healthy living and community spirit, revealed today this weekend’s ride was the most successful in the event’s history, raising nearly $150,000 and pushing total donations since the event started past the half million-dollar mark.

Funds from this year’s event will help solve one of the island’s major problems – providing a solution to the water supply shortage that has forced reduced school hours at LN Coakley High. The Bahamas National Trust will also benefit and applications remain open for other causes.

The annual event brings cyclists from Canada, the US and The Bahamas together for a day of riding, connecting and celebrating the beauty and magic of the Exumas, say organizers, while fund-raising for the local community. There is both a 20-mile community ride and a 40-mile epic ride that traverses most of Great Exuma. As in past years, the community ride attracted students, moms pulling kids in trailers and local residents while the epic 40 miler brought in VIP donors from Canada and the US as well as keen local riders including star athletes from LN Coakley High School.

“What I love most about this event is bringing guests from outside Exuma to engage with the local community in ways that benefit everyone,” says Howard Chang who founded the event in 2015 in partnership with Jeff Todd and Peter Nicholson. “We are really excited about all the good we have been able to do with the money raised to support education, health and the environment in Exuma.”

Much of the over $500,000 raised since the Tour de Turquoise was founded in 2015 has come from a core group of Canadian cyclists known as Les Domestiques which in French means “The Servants”. This club co-founded by Chang has been sending riders and donating to the Exuma Foundation of Canada in the spirit of their motto “Cyclists Who Serve”.

Three years ago, Exuma resident, co-founder and president of Friends of Exuma Bob Coughlin got involved and brought some of his American colleagues to ride and donate. The Foundation serves the community and donors to ensure that donations are used to serve youth development, conservation and community support.

“Every year we see some new faces and many returning riders who have been supporting this event for years, which makes every year different and magical,” says Todd who Chang credits with helping to connect so many dots to make this event happen thanks to his depth of experience on the island.

Over the years, proceeds have gone to a variety of causes.

Last year’s Ride for Exuma raised enough funds to buy a new bus for LN Coakley High School. Past years have netted funds for a bus for the clinic, providing transportation for elderly patients or those without other means. Other initiatives include a refurbished basketball court, a cycling club for the high school, and support for the Bahamas National Trust and the Exuma Humane Society.

“This event unites the community whether people ride or just cheer participants on,” Chang adds. “It’s a true island effort with donors, police, students, everyday Bahamians riding side by side We’ve had riders in their 70s, and riders as young as 10.”