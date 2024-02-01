6ix9ine Shares Video With NBA YoungBoy On FaceTime Discussing Collab

Tekashi 6ix9ine and NBA YoungBoy might be linking up for a song as soon as the two spoke on the phone on Thursday about finally cutting out the middle people.

6ix9ine has become a pariah in the hip-hop space after taking a plea deal in his RICO case in 2019, leading to many calling him a snitch. The rapper is effectively blackballed in hip hop and has not had a hit song since his “Trollz” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Recently, he has been pushing his career in another direction- reggaeton. He has been seen in Mexico and Cuba and currently resides in the Dominican Republic. While a few people still support him in hip-hop, the rapper is trying to make another comeback and is knocking on several doors. Last year, Tekashi69 and his manager Wack 100 revealed that he paid Kodak Black $1 million for a verse.

6ix9ine could be getting another hip-hop feature, as he posted a video of him talking to NBA YoungBoy and sounding like they were planning to hit up the studio.

“You ain’t even gotta worry about that one; I’m coming through the studio; I already give you my word, homie,” YoungBoy says on the phone. Tekashi69 added, “Nah, it was too many people in the middle.”

He also told the rapper that he was trustworthy. “I’m all the way stand up, like whatever you see, that’s what you get. Like I don’t be out here walking around with security. If you on Facetime right now you could see me look. I already done proved my point,” he said with the phone on speaker.

It’s unclear if the rappers are promoting the song through this stunt or if 69 is getting ahead of himself. He and YB won’t be in the studio, as the “Right Foot Creep” rapper is on house arrest in Utah while awaiting trial in Louisiana.

As for 6ix9ine, he is also facing assault and domestic violence charges from two separate incidents in the DR. The rapper was taken off a plane late last year after he tried to escape the Caribbean Island after orchestrating the beat down of a couple of producers in the island’s capital.

He was deemed a flight risk and is unable to leave the island while awaiting trial.