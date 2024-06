The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) has released the latest labour force numbers.

BNSI Assistant Director, Cyprianna Winters broke down the numbers stating that 60% of the labour force completed secondary school. “One percent had schooling only to primary level or none at all while 20% had completed university. Of the 237,755 persons in the labour force 21% obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher while 25% had no qualifications.”