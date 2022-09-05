6.6-magnitude earthquake hits China’s southwestern Sichuan province

The content originally appeared on: CNN
The quake’s epicenter was about 43 kilometers (27 miles) southeast of Kangding, a city of around 100,000 people, according to the USGS.
Over a million residents in surrounding areas are estimated to have experienced moderate tremors in the aftermath of the quake, which occurred around 1 p.m. local time, it added.
There were no immediate reports of casualties, according to state-run media CGTN.
In the past two decades, 25 other earthquakes with a magnitude 5 or higher have occurred within 200 km of the epicenter of Monday’s quake, according to the USGS.
A number of major earthquakes have taken place along the Longmenshan Fault — which runs through Sichuan’s mountains — where the 2008 Sichuan earthquake
struck.
The devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake killed almost 90,000 people, and caused tremors in cities more than 900 miles away.
Last year
, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan, killing three people and injuring 60, according to state media at the time.
This is a developing story.