50th on Bay Festival Scheduled for Whit Monday Holiday

Nita Ellis (Pieces of Steel) will perform for the 50th on Bay Street Festival

The National Independence Secretariat presents the 50th on Bay Street Festival on Monday, May 29, 2023. Bay Street will buzz with the sights, sounds and tastes of the Bahamas in a unique event designed to commemorate The Bahamas’ 50th Independence anniversary.

The 50th on Bay Street Festival will take place on Bay Street, Downtown, Nassau between Charlotte and East Streets from 2pm to 10pm.

There will be chef demonstrations, live entertainment and Bahamian music, Bahamian food and beverages on sale, and authentic Bahamian products for the home or office, as well as personal beauty products – all handmade. A kids zone will feature face painting, special games, and sip and paint activities.

Entry to the 50th on Bay Street Festival is free. To get free tickets, visit Aliv at the Mall at Marathon or Southwest Plaza, or visit ZNS studios on Rusty Bethel Drive, Collins Hill.

The first 500 guests will receive a commemorative 50th Independence gift. Attendees should keep their tickets as a raffle will be held throughout the day, with prizes for the whole family.

Shaad and the VIPs will be the headlining act for the 50th on Bay Street Festival. A host of other entertainers will perform, including: Nita Ellis; Lassie Doe Boys; Infinity Band; Calypso Dancers; Jordan Gibson and Windsor Music Academy; steel pan artist Alicia Indie; saxophonists Gardiner and Mark Knowles; DJ the Mighty Pencil; St Anne’s School Sound Waves; Black Swann; DJ LJ and the Curbside Rockers.

A host of vendors will be featured, including: Chevy Accessories; Cia Monet; Blended Creations; Socktakular242; Hennergy; Coco Reef Crafts; Angel Dreams; Lisa Nicole Creations; 242 Bee Masters; Uncle Daves pepper sauces, and much more.

Free tickets are also available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/50-on-bay-street-festival-tickets-640585858547. For more information, look for Celebrate Bahamas across social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Tok Tok, or visit www.celebrate-bahamas.com.

On Thursday, June 1, the Road to 50 “1973 Masterclass: A United People” series continues with “The Role of the Labour Movement ” – a tribute to Sir Randol Fawkes at the University of The Bahamas at 6:30PM. The public is encouraged to attend.

The Milo Butler Community Dinner will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at 6pm on Windsor Park, Wullf Road and is free for the public. The National Fashion and Art Show is Friday, June 9 at Atlantis Paradise Island Resorts and is a ticketed event. Also ticketed is the National Tea Party at Bahamar on Sunday, June 11.

On Friday June 16, another exciting free event will take place – Rush, Sip and Paste at Collins House beginning at 6pm. For more ticket information, contact the National Independence Secretariat at 604-1020 or email [email protected].

Source: Felicity Darville

Shaad Collie and the VIPs plan to bring the heat on stage as the headlining act at the 50th on Bay Street FestivalPatricia and Syngular from Cia Monet Candles, Soaps and Scents, and Straw Works by Patricia Chatti – vendors at the 50th on bay Street FestivalChevette Charlow-Williamson proudly wears one of her necklaces – her unique creation. Many more like it will be on sale at the 50th on Bay Street Festival Rashard Dean shows off one of his designer Bahamian-inspired socks with Comedian Khing Kloud. Get your Independence socks at the 50th on Bay Street FestivalShe Sells Seashells by Chovoya Rolle, unique crafts, will be on sale at the 50th on Bay Street Festival