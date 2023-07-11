50th Anniversary of Independence – Family Fun Day at Clifford Park

The 50th Anniversary of Independence of The Bahamas weekend of celebrations featured a Family Fun Day on Clifford Park on Monday afternoon, July 10, 2023. Scores of Bahamians and families gathered once again on the park to partake in a festive slew of entertainment, food, games, and music in expression of all things Bahamian.

Among the festivities were a mini Junkanoo rush performance, stand up comedy acts, and demonstrations to keep the crowd engaged and entertained.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: