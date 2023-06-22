500 Million Invested In GB Shipyard

The Minister for Grand Bahama and Member of Parliament for Pineridge made her contribution to the 2023/24 budget debate in the House of Assembly on Monday where she announced a $500 million expansion investment by the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

The Hon. Ginger Moxey told Parliamentarians, “when completed the expanded shipyard facility will be the largest cruise ship repair facility in the world. And with the new docks it will be capable of servicing all cruise lines around the world including cargo ships, bulk carriers, tanker ships as well as the growing new LNG vessels.”

According to Minister Moxey, “with this expansion the Shipyard will regain the ranking of the number one cruise ship repair facility in the world able to accommodate all classes of ships, generate billions of dollars in local economic impact to The Bahamas generally and for the island of Grand Bahama.”

Commencement of the expansion project is planned for this year with completion set for the end of 2025.