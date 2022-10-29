50 Cent’s G-Unit Films Finds New Home At Lusid Media After Starz Exit

50 Cent is moving on from Starz and has signed a new deal to produce an unscripted series for NBC Universal’s online streaming platform Peacock.

On Thursday, the rapper announced that he signed a new deal to produce an unscripted series for Lusid Media and Peacock. The new deal will see Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson producing a three-project partnership with Lusid Media. The first project is reportedly already underway, but so far, no details have been revealed by either 50 Cent, who left Starz in September after a $150 million deal that saw him producing the hit series “Power” and several spinoffs.

According to Variety, the rapper-turned-producer is expanding his resume as executive producer as one of the unscripted projects is a true crime series that will air on Peacock in 2023.

“I am excited by the kind of stories we’re going to be bringing to life together, and can’t wait for the first project to reach Peacock next year,” Variety quoted the rapper.

He added, “G-Unit Film & Television continues to go from strength-to-strength, and this partnership with Lusid is another great collaboration for the team.”

On Instagram, 50 Cent wrote, “More heat on the way, must see TV GLG GreenlightGang i don’t miss Peacock.”

Previously speaking about his four-year deal with Starz, the rapper celebrated moving on.

“09-17-22 official day of really owning my content and deciding where and how I do it moving forward,” he said in September as he hinted about what’s ahead.

In the meantime, Lusid Media President Zak Weisfeld spoke about 50 Cent joining the team.

“50 Cent is a storytelling phenomenon, and we’re excited by the combination of our track record in the unscripted entertainment space, and the dynamism of 50 and the G Unit team,” he said.

In the meantime, fans can continue to enjoy the 50 Cent-produced “BMF,” which was recently renewed with a star-packed cast for a second season, and he also has several new shows set to hit the big screen- “Hip Hop Homicides” airing on WeTV in November and a horror movie series deal with Eli Roth and 3BlackDot.