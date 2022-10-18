50 Cent Tribute Eminem On His 50th Birthday: “I Love You”

50 Cent shared a tribute for Eminem as the Detroit rap legend turn 50.

The beefs in rap are often spoken about, but we should also highlight the friendships that endure the test of time. One such friendship was highlighted yesterday, October 17 as Eminem celebrated his 50th birthday. Even though several rappers took the time out on social media to send their best wishes to the “Rap God”, the one that stood out for fans was the greeting from 50 Cent. It’s important to note that Fif got his first shot at hip hop’s big stage when he got the chance to sign with Em’s Shady Records imprint in 2002.

Even after all the success, the “Candy Shop” rapper remains loyal to the Detroit native, and they have worked together on many different projects over the years. Taking to probably his favorite social media site, Instagram, the “Many Men” rapper posted:

“Happy birthday to my boy @eminem I love you, I’m wishing you many more God bless. I’m gonna come see you when I get done touring,” 50 Cent wrote. He made the post next to a photo of Eminem wearing a party hat and holding a gun.

Eminem’s associate Royce Da 5’9″, also used Instagram to wish his close friend a great day. “Next Week on SNL!. Nah.. Just kidding Happy Birthday to the [G.O.A.T.] @eminem Love you, Sunny Jim,” he said.

Another notable rapper that took the time to reach out to the “Without Me” rapper was Public Enemy’s Chuck D. He used Twitter to convey his message.

“Goat50 looks good on you champ many more @Eminem @Rapstation365,” he tweeted.

A host of other rappers and personalities expressed similar sentiments. Among them were Tony Yayo, Hot 97 and Apple Music host Ebro Darden, and former Aftermath producer Fredwreck.

The rapper, who often courted controversy early in his career, used the occasion of his 50th to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his hot-selling third album The Eminem Show. He debuted some new merchandise for the album, which dropped just about 20 years ago. A testament to how long he’s been in the game.

The new merch will include t-shirts and hoodies with imagery of the album. That also includes the tracklists, lyrics, and other accolades. Fans can also expect to get a photo of Em working with Dr. Dre in the studio. The new products are expected later this week on October 20.

There’s no doubt that “The Real Slim Shady” rapper has one of the most successful rap careers, which now spans decades. His first album was back in 1996 and was titled Infinite.

With his work with D12 and Bad Meets Evil, Eminem has achieved ten number-one albums on the Billboard 200. He has also sold more than 42 million tracks and 49.1 million albums in the United States and over 100 million albums worldwide.

The “Lose Yourself” artist was also the first rapper to win the Best Rap Album at the Grammys for three consecutive LPs. The first was The Slim Shady LP followed by The Marshall Mathers LP, and The Eminem Show.