50 Cent Says He And Floyd Mayweather Squash Decade Old Beef

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather seem to have squashed their long-running beef as the rapper shared that Mayweather will be attending his upcoming event, Tycoon Houston Comedy Music Fest.

The event is hosted by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation to raise funds for charity. In a post shared on Sunday, 50 Cent said that the former boxing champion will be coming through.

“Yeah Champ said he gonna pull up on me for Tycoon so you know we gonna go crazy. Big bags coming out TMT floydmayweather BOOM,” the rapper shared.

Tycoon Houston is being held at the Toyota Center on August 25. The event’s website says that 50 Cent has added several must-see comedians, including B-Simone, Karlous Miller, Michael Blackson, Bill Bellamy, DC Young Fly, Jess Hilarious, Gary Owen, Lil Duval, and D’Lai.

The event will also feature a closing performance by 50 Cent and surprise “guest friends.”

The proceeds from the event will go towards the G-Unity Foundation and the G-Unity Business Lab with the Houston Independent School District.

In the meantime, Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent’s beef go back for years till 2014, 50 Cent made a fake “ALS Ice Bucket” video where he challenged Mayweather but instead read a single page from a Harry Potter book.

Mayweather also responded, resulting in a back and forth between them. In one instance, Mayweather, who is known for flaunting his money and outlandish watches, shared a graph showing 50 Cent’s declining music sales from 15 million to 200,000 between the releases of ‘Great Rich Or Die Tryin’ and ‘Animal Ambition.’

In 2019, the beef was re-ignited, with 50 Cent appearing to squash the beef but leaving a low blow as he took a dig at Mayweather’s reported illiteracy.

“Tell Floyd I said he won he is the greatest of all time. and nobody I mean nobody can ever take that away from him what he’s done with his life is amazing. I’m done with all of the back and forth. Now Can Someone Please Read This To Champ. #POSTIVE VIBES,” a petty 50 Cent wrote.