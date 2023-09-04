50 Cent Fired His Audio Team After Lil Wayne Scraps Performance

Rapper 50 Cent is reacting for the first time since he violently threw a mic at a fan at his Final Lap Tour last week. Fif says he had to fire his audio department amid ongoing audio problems on his tour that caused Lil Wayne to pull out of a surprise performance.

The rapper came under fire after he became frustrated that his mic was not working during his performance. Several times throughout the show, the rapper was seen stopping and trying different mics to make it work. He seemed angry and frustrated as he flung a mic into the crowd, which smashed the forehead of a woman and left a deep gash.

The rapper has not spoken since the incident and seemed to justify his actions on Saturday as he shared recent news articles from Beyonce’s show and his show, where Lil Wayne suffered mic issues that prevented him from performing. Additional reports suggest that Weezy scraps his surprise performance with 50 Cent after an alleged backstage scuffle over audio problems.

One of the headlines claim that Lil Wayne suffered an embarrassing microphone malfunction at Beyonce’s show days after he angrily stormed off 50 Cent’s show for similar microphone issies. According to 50 Cent, he fired everyone on his production team that worked in the sound area.

“Damn only thing left is Taylor Swift’s show. I fired everyone involved in the audio department, if the mic doesn’t work, your ass doesn’t work here.

The rapper’s post was not well-received, as his fans called him out for excusing his behavior rather than being able to control and manage his emotions as a grown man.

“Now now don’t blame the audio team 5th the security team should’ve been tighter around your monitor engineers! This is what happen when production allows entourage around the stage. Some people think it’s just a lil cable when in fact that cable could fck up a whole show!!” one person wrote.

“Got you. But next time don’t throw mics at the crowd,” another fan said.

“You guys don’t even see what he doing with this post. Man pretty smart b,” another said.