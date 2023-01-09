5 Earthquakes off Trinidad and Tobago in 7 days Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News
Hours ago, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre recorded yet another earthquake off of Trinidad and Tobago.
Today’s quake measured 3.5 and it occurred just after midnight.
Over the past six days, the largest magnitude tremor was recorded at 4.3.
See the recent activity logs from UWI Seismic Research Centre below:
January 9, 2023
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-01-09 12:23 am (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 3.5
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.23N
Longitude: 62.11W
Depth: 17.3 km
NEARBY CITIES:
72 km W of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago
This event has been reviewed by an analyst.
January 6, 2023
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-01-06 12:54 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 4.2
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.22N
Longitude: 59.99W
Depth: 121.1 km
NEARBY CITIES:
136 km SE of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago
This event has been reviewed by an analyst.
January 5, 2023
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-01-05 11:47 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 4.2
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.70N
Longitude: 62.34W
Depth: 98 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 92 km, W
Car?pano, Venezuela, 98 km, E
San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, 109 km, NW *distance and direction to epicenter*
January 4, 2023
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-01-04 03:47 am (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 4.1
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.44N
Longitude: 60.33W
Depth: 132 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 94 km, SE
Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 107 km, ESE
San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, 127 km, E *distance and direction to epicenter*
January 3, 2023
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-01-03 9:40 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 4.3
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.40N
Longitude: 59.97W
Depth: 30 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 121 km, SE
Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 147 km, ESE
San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, 166 km, E *distance and direction to epicenter*
NewsAmericasNow.com