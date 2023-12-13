4M Harbour Island Ltd. Names Sterling Global Advisors as Development Manager for Briland Club Residences and Marina

4M Harbour Island Ltd. is proud to announce it has engaged Sterling Global Advisors as the Development Manager for the esteemed $200 Million Briland Club Residences and Marina, marking a significant milestone in the development of this premier project.

Known for its extensive expertise in investment and development of high-end resort and marina facilities throughout the Caribbean, Sterling Global Advisors, a subsidiary of Sterling Global Financial Ltd., will bring its wealth of knowledge to contribute to the continued success of thBriland Club Resort and Marina.

Michael Wiener, speaking on behalf of 4M Harbour Island Ltd., owner of Briland Club, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating “We believe that this relationship will be extremely beneficial to our project and look forward to its continued success with Sterling Global Advisors’ assistance.”

Khaalis Rolle, President of Sterling Global Advisors, emphasized the company’s commitment to leveraging its deep understanding of resorts and marina operations in The Bahamas. “We are pleased to have been chosen to continue the successful development of one of the best development projects in The Bahamas,” Rolle said.

Briland Club Residences and Marina stands out as the only resort development in The Bahamas capable of providing 100 percent of the electricity and water services required for the development, and the only resort that enjoys a marina and frontage on the Pink Sand Beach. Rolle touted the self-sufficiency of the resort development, saying, “Briland Club has invested over $3 million in generators and electrical service equipment, with a capacity of 3 megawatts of power. Moreover, it is capable of being self-sufficient for potable water with its own reverse osmosis water system.”

Sterling Global Advisors’ official engagement is set to commence in January 2024, aligning with the strategic timeline for the Briland Club Residences and Marina.