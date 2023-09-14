44 Haitian Nationals Repatriated

On today’s date, 13th September, 2023 the Immigration Department effectively executed the repatriation of a group of illegal migrants from the Lynden Pindling Int’l Airport, New Providence back to their homeland.

At approximately 1:01 p.m., a Bahamasair chartered flight UP900 departed enroute to Port-au- Prince, Haiti with forty four (44) Haitian nationals onboard; thirty seven (37) males and seven (7) females.

The Department’s Deportation and Enforcement Units led the escort. All security and health protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts and migrants remain the highest priority.