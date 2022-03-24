42 Dugg Allegedly Assaulted and Held Women Hostage At Miami Hotel

42 Dugg has been accused of assault and kidnapping females.

The Detroit rapper will probably have to dig his way out of this one. 42 Dugg made headlines today not because of his music, but his supposed actions as one woman is alleging that the Michigan native physically assaulted her and held her hostage in a hotel in Miami recently.

According to the paperwork provided by HollywoodUnlocked, battery charges were filed on Tuesday, March 22nd at the Miami Beach Police Department against Dugg, whose real name is Dion Hayes. Though some of the information, such as the case number and name of the officer, were scratched out, the woman made a report after claiming that she was offered hush money to stay quiet and make it all go away.

This is Dugg’s second time in legal trouble in less than 2 years. On August 4, 2020, he was charged with a third-degree felony for fleeing from police and released on a $20,000 bond.

The gossip site also had images of injuries the victim allegedly sustained to her hands, arms, and neck, which was captioned, “This is what ya favorite celebrities do on closed doors.” At the same time, another picture showed still shots of voice notes with the caption, “What ni**a did to me and @serenitysky is not worth any money. This is not a joke.”

A picture of the hotel where the alleged assault took place was also shown. The victim has said that after being made aware of the situation, the hotel did nothing about it.

However, the last slide had a different take on the incident as it showed what appeared to be conservation that apparently got ‘weird’, implying that it was all a set-up, and this was her regular ‘MO’ of targeting men with money.

The caption read, “This girl. I can’t even call her a woman cause she’s far from that. Set us up for the kill!” In another abbreviated conversation, it read, “You have my other page blocked but she’s no good to be around. She’s known for setting girls up. She’s known for selling bitches. Stay away from that b*tch. She’s bad news.” Speculations are that either the complainant or her friend is a con artist using the other person to make the allegations against 42 Dugg and his crew.

Fans are divided over the allegations as 42 Dugg is known to be only 5feet 1 inch in height and considered both short in stature and small-bodied. Therefore while not everyone is dismissing the claims, most feel that the story has holes in it. One fan commented, “How was this leprechaun able to do all that? He’s like 5 ft… you really let him beat you up?” Another user stated, “He did it! These little men have tempers. I know he got a Napoleon complex,” while another offered, “chasing clout season. First Snoop, then Chris Brown now Dugg.”