40 Ballistic Vests to NEMS



Public Hospitals Authority is pictured, centre, with Dr. Hezedean Smith, centre left. Also present: Kevin Bell Deputy, Director National Emergency Medical Services; Lavarda Adderley, Training Officer, National Emergency Medical Service; Marcus Carey, Emergency Medical Technician;

An official handover of 40 ballistic vests to National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) first responders was conducted at NEMS, Thompson Boulevard, January 26, 2024, donated by Global Emergency Services Consulting Group.

In her remarks, Alana Major, director, Foundations, Corporate and Community Relations Public Hospitals Authority, noted: “Today marks a momentous occasion as we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Hezedean Smith, COO, Global Emergency Services Consulting Group for the generous donation of 40 ballistic vests to our EMS personnel at National Emergency Management Services.

“This invaluable contribution not only enhances the safety of our frontline heroes but also exemplifies the profound impact that collaborations like these can have on the well-being of our Bahamas. Together, we forge a path where collective efforts translate into enhanced security and protection for those who dedicate their lives to saving others. We thank them for their commitment to our cause and commend the power of partnerships in creating a safer and resilient healthcare environment in our country.”