30th Africa Export-Import Bank Meetings

The Prime Minister traveled to Accra, Ghana this week where he is leading a CARICOM delegation at the 30th Annual Meetings of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

While addressing the gathering, the Hon. Philip Davis said, “the Afrexim Bank’s growing presence in the Caribbean, underpinned by a physical presence, an ambitious Memorandum of Understanding, which includes a substantial commitment for investment of around 1.5 billion dollars with the possibility of increasing to 3 billion dollars, is a testament to our shared goal of a joint vision of pan-African prosperity.”

Davis also spoke to the success that has been realized by Africa in the tourism industry. He said, “we have been in the tourism business for more than 100 years. We also recognise the successes that some of our African brothers and sisters are already realising in tourism. For example, we can learn from the ‘Inclusive Tourism Model’ in Tanzania, and from Rwanda’s strategy of targeting high-end tourism, and maximising the in-country spend. I should also mention Ghana’s innovative approach in launching the ‘Year of Return’ in 2019, which continues to inspire our own efforts.”

While at the meetings, Prime Minister Davis signed two memorandums of understanding on behalf of The Bahamas. One to transform the International Bazaar in Freeport, Grand Bahama into an African cultural center and the second provided funding to the Bahamas Development Bank.