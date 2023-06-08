28 Foreign nationals convicted in Magistrate’s Court

On Tuesday, 6th June, 2023 in Magistrate’s Court #11 twenty-eight (28) foreign nationals were arraigned before Assistant Chief Magistrate Sabusola Swain, for various immigration offenses.

One (1) Dominican national was charged with twenty-one (21) counts of Assisting Illegal Passenger to depart from The Bahamas, pled guilty and fined $21,000.00; $1,000.00 for each count or, in default of payment, serve twelve months at the Bahamas Department of CorrectionalServices (BDOCS), sentencing to run concurrently. One (1) Haitian national was charged with Knowingly Attempting to Mislead an Immigration Officer, pled guilty and fined $1,500.00 or, in default of payment, serve nine months at (BDOCS) and four (4) Haitian nationals charged with Illegal Landing, pled guilty and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS).

Additionally, on the charge of Overstaying; seven (7) Chinese, four (4) Brazilian and two (2) Haitian nationals pled guilty and fined $1,000.00 each or, in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS). One (1) Venezuelan national pled guilty and fined $700.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS). One (1) Italian national pled guilty and fined $500.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS). One (1) Ecuadorean national pled guilty and fined $2,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS). One (1) Dominican national pled guilty and fined $750.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS).

Two (2) Haitian nationals pled guilty and fined $1,500.00 each or, in default of payment, serve six months at (BDOCS). Three (3) Haitian nationals pled guilty and fined $1,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve six months at (BDOCS), $1,500.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS) and $3,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve nine months at (BDOCS), respectively.

Upon payment of all fines and completion of sentences, all migrants were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration of deportation.

The public is reminded that the Department is committed to executing our mandate to ensure compliance with Statue Laws of our country.