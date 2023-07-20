275 Haitian Migrants in Immigration Custody

On Monday, July 17, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) turned over a group of Haitian migrants to Immigration officials at HMBS Coral Harbour, New Providence. Among the group were one hundred eighty-two (182) adult males, forty-six (46) adult females, and forty-seven (47) minors.

According to the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT), on July 14 a wooden sailing vessel was discovered near Anguilla Cay, and on July 16, another vessel was detected near Elbow Cay.

All migrants were evaluated by the RBDF medical team and tested for COVID-19. The results of all tests were negative. The group was transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Center, where they await deportation to their homelands.

