2024 Grand Bahama Anthony “Huck” Williams Junior Junkanoo Parade staged creative talent and verve

Wilbur S. Outten preschool junkanoo band

Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg attended the staging of the 2024 Grand Bahama Junior Junkanoo Parade in downtown Freeport on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Minister Hanna-Martin said she was excited to be in Grand Bahama to witness the creativity, musical talents, and energy of the young parade participants.

In officially declaring the opening of the parade, Minister Bowleg thanked the staff of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the National Junkanoo Committee, and the Ministry of Education for making this year’s Junior Junkanoo Parade in Grand Bahama possible. He said he has been impressed with how far Junior Junkanoo in the entire Bahamas has evolved in terms of creativity, music and dancing.

Minister Bowleg said both his ministry and the Ministry of Education understand the responsibility for empowerment of the youth of the nation.

The 2024 Grand Bahama Junior Junkanoo parade, which was held in honour of Grand Bahamian junkanooer, Anthony “Huck” Williams, featured 19 schools, inclusive of pre-schools, primary, junior, and senior schools on the island.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below:

the lead banner for Wilbur S. Outten primary school.One of the drummers of Rising Stars Christian Academy.Minister of Youth, Sports and culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg officially opened the 2024 Grand Bahama Anthony “Huck” Williams Junior Junkanoo Parade on Saturday, January 27, 2024 in downtown Freeport. Dancers of Letty’s PreschoolLead banner for Tabernacle Baptist Academy all-age school