2023 National Youth Award Nominees receive medals in Government House pinning ceremony

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt presented medals at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s ‘2023 National Youth Award Nominees’ Medal Pinning Ceremony in the Ballroom at Government House, Mount Fitzwilliam on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Seated are the Governor General (centre); Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg; and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Cora Bain-Colebrooke.

From: Bahamas Information Services