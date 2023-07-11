1 st place winner, Dr. Joseph Ferguson & Chief Arbiter, Angel Pride

The 2023 Independence Chess Tournament took place over the weekend, kicking off Saturday 8 July and commencing Sunday 9 July. This tournament is held to commemorate the Independence of The Bahamas. The 2023 Independence Chess Tournament was sponsored byColina Insurance.

The 2023 Independence Chess Tournament consisted of 4 rounds Swiss format, a game in 60 minutes plus 5 seconds per move. The Independence Chess Tournament is FIDE rated. The Tournament is the second of four (4) qualifiers in The Bahamas Chess Federation’s 2023 Open Chess Series. The 2024 Bahamas National Chess Championship is scheduled to be held in January 2024. Dr. Joseph Ferguson emerged as winner of the 2023 Independence Chess Tournament. Curtis Pride secured second place and Dr. Kenville Lockhart placed third. Angel Pride served as Chief Arbiter and Andre White as Deputy Arbiter.

“A huge thank you to Colina for supporting chess in The Bahamas, our players love playing in their facility,” said Curtis Pride, Vice President, The Bahamas Chess Federation. He continued: – “Congratulations to Dr. Joseph Ferguson for winning the 2023 Independence Chess Tournament and to Curtis Pride Jr. for placing second. Based on their performance, Joseph and Curtis are now the third and fourth qualifiers for the 2024 Bahamas National Chess Championship. They join Noah Albury and Shawn Barker who were the first two qualifiers. Only four more spots are left. I encourage those hoping to win the title of National Chess Champion to participate in the next two qualifiers which are the New Providence Open (August 6 to 7) and the Fall Chess Classic (September 2024).”

More photo highlights below:

3 rd place winner, Dr. Kenville Lockhart and Chief Arbiter, Angel Pride2 nd place winner, Curtis Pride & Chief Arbiter, Angel Pride