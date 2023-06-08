2023/24 Budget: GBPA Performance

Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service and Member of Parliament for Fox Hill spoke to the performance of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) during his contribution to the 2023-2024 budget debate in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

The Hon. Fred Mitchell told Parliamentarians, “you have a city which is built for 250,000 people sitting there with all of this infrastructure and potential for development and if you go to North Eleuthera you can’t get a parking space on New Year’s but Grand Bahama, ten time larger than North Eleuthera the airport is empty. And you ask yourself how a share holder can expect for there to be change when the airport gets ruined by the storm, the investors decide not to do anything to fix it, they offload it on the government for a dollar.”

During his budget communication, Prime Minister Davis said “decisive action” was need regarding the GBPA. Subsequently, Rupert Hayward recently announced the intention of his family to sell part of the 50% stake in the entity.