2023/24 Budget Debate: COVID-19 Update

The Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of Parliament for Tall Pines gave an update on the status of COVID-19 in the country while delivering his contribution to the 2023/24 budget in the House of Assembly.

The Hon. Dr. Michael Darville told Parliamentarians, “this significantly reduced level of threat of COVID-19 is also reflected in budgetary allocation in my ministry.”

The Minister further explained, “in 2021/2022 budget cycle in the height of the pandemic $32.8 million was allocated in that line item. In the 2022/2023 budget it was reduced to $4 million and in this budget we see a sum of just half million dollars indicating that the threat of COVID-19 is not as intense as it was back in 2021.”

Dr. Darville also revealed that as of June 20th there were 16 cases of COVID-19 in the country.