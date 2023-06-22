20 Yr Old Represents GB In Universe Pageant

Ms. Grand Bahama Beyonce Forbes, 20, is set to compete in the upcoming Ms. Bahamas Universe Pageant. Her platform for the event is hoops to heals.

Forbes says, “I’m no stranger to pageantry. I’ve been in pageants for a few years now. I think my first pageant was back in 2018. So I had a few teen titles, so I would say I’m a bit experienced, I’m not so nervous but I’m definitely honored to be a part of such a milestone for The Bahamas and pageantry in The Bahamas.”

Forbes says that she believes pageants are about more than just beauty. “I see beauty pageants as much more. I believe that it is a platform for us to showcase passion, for us to share our voice, speak to things that we feel need to be addressed and try to invoke change,” she said.

The beauty queen is sponsored by Bahamian NBA athlete Buddy Hield and others. The Ms. Bahamas Universe Pageant will take place on July 2nd at the Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island.