20 vacuum-sealed packages of Cannabis seized at the Deep Water Harbour

Black Immigrant Daily News

PACKAGES OF CANNABIS SEIZED AT DEEP WATER HARBOUR

Twenty vacuum-sealed packages of Cannabis were seized during a drug operation at the Deep Water Harbour on Thursday.

Both police and customs officers conducted a search at the main seaport and discovered the controlled substance concealed inside a cardboard box.

The substance amounts to twenty pounds and has estimated value of EC$120,000.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]