2 women drown during outing at Essequibo beach

Black Immigrant Daily News

The bodies of two women were pulled from Feather Beach at Lima Sands on the Essequibo Coast on Sunday after they were reported missing.

The dead women are 25-year-old Kawattie Lallbacchan of Anna Regina and 24-year-old Akeisha Tyrel of La Belle Alliance, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). Tyrel would have celebrated her birthday today.

The women, who have three children each, were among family members who visited a popular location in Lima Sands. However, after some time in the water, the women were not seen and an alarm was raised.

After hours of searching, one of the women was found and shortly after the other was found submerged in the water. They were both rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

NewsAmericasNow.com