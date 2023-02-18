2 men killed, Carnival visitor injured in Ariapita Avenue shooting

Black Immigrant Daily News

An early morning shooting at Ariapita Avenue in Port of Spain left two men dead and wounded a woman who is visiting the island for the 2023 Carnival celebrations.

A police report said the shooting happened at around 4.25 am on Saturday near Alfredo Street.

The two male victims have not yet been identified, but the police identified the woman as Tessa French, 37, a United Kingdom national, who was shot to her right calf. She was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for medical care.

The police report said PC Dowell of the Woodbrook CID and PC Ali of the Woodbrook police station responded to reports of gunshots being heard on Ariapita Avenue.

On arrival, the police saw two men of lying motionless with gunshot wounds.

One had a corn-row hairstyle, was slim built and dressed in a black jersey, three-quarter jeans, and black and white sneakers. He was lying on his back.

The other victim had a low haircut and was of slim built. He was dressed in a pink and white jersey, three-quarter pants, and white sneakers.

Sgt Mohammed and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) visited the scene and gathered information.

Also visiting were police ACP Collis Hazel, Snr Supt Rishi Singh, acting ASP Lal, W/Insp Gonzales-Lewis, W/Sgt Seemungal, PC Antione, PC Abdul-Latiff. The police were from Port of Spain CID, the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Port of Spain Task Force.

Investigations are ongoing

