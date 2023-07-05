19 Professional Nail Technicians graduate from BTVI, Exuma

·1 min read
Home
Local News
19 Professional Nail Technicians graduate from BTVI, Exuma
The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News
(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)

Sandals Emerald  Bay, Great Exuma, hosted a  BTVI Graduation Ceremony for 19 Professional Nail Technicians, June 23, 2023.  Bringing remarks were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Zane Lightbourne.   They are pictured with the BTVI graduates along with Interim President of BTVI, Dr. Linda Davis and members of her executive team. 

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below:

See also

 