19 Professional Nail Technicians graduate from BTVI, Exuma

Sandals Emerald Bay, Great Exuma, hosted a BTVI Graduation Ceremony for 19 Professional Nail Technicians, June 23, 2023. Bringing remarks were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Zane Lightbourne. They are pictured with the BTVI graduates along with Interim President of BTVI, Dr. Linda Davis and members of her executive team.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: