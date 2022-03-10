178 Haitian nationals repatriated to Haiti

On Wednesday, March 9, two Bahamasair chartered flights departed New Providence bound for Port-au-Prince, Haiti with an inclusive total of one hundred seventy-eight (178) Haitian nationals onboard.

The first charter departed at 0800 hours with seventy-seven (77) males, thirty-three (33) females, and fifteen (15) minors onboard. Later this morning, a second charter departed at 1002 hours, with a group of forty-nine (49) males and four (4) females.

The Department’s deportation team led this escort with all COVID-19 protocols strictly observed as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority in this COVID-19 environment.

For further information, you may visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs or call our Public Relations Unit New Providence at 242-322-7530 or the Department’s hotline anonymously at 242- 502-0574.

(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page